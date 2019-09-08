The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
Dennis Tolland


1962 - 2019
Dennis Tolland Obituary
Dennis Michael Tolland, 57, Baltimore, formerly of Wolfsville died Sunday September 1, 2019 at his home.

Born in Frederick on January 25, 1962 he was a son of the late John Sweeney and Marguerite Ann Cavanaugh Tolland.

He was a graduate of the University of Maryland majoring in criminal justice.

He was employed as a case worker with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office; was a US Army veteran in nuclear and biological warfare and a member of the Salem United Methodist Church in Wolfsville. His proudest accomplishment was being awarded the Eagle Scout in 1980.

He is survived by four children Matt, Leah, Stu, and Audrey Tolland and their mother Kim Tolland. He is also survived by brothers Mark, James, Kevin and Brian Tolland and was predeceased by a brother Sean Tolland.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
