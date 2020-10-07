Dennis Wayne Hood, 59 of Westminster formerly of Poplar Springs.
Passed October 5, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center.
Born September 30, 1961 in Fredrick, MD the son of Betty Lou (Lamb) Davis and the late Beverly Wayne Hood.
Dennis was a 1980 graduate of Glenelg High School, he enjoyed watching sports especially the Washington Capitals, eating out and singing Doors tunes. He was not dealt a Great Hand in life. Dennis suffered from mental illness, congestive heart failure, diabetes and three weeks ago Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Dennis was a simple man with complex problems.
Preceded in death by special friend Susan Sluss. Surviving in addition to his mother are sisters Carolyn Ayala, Sheree Rodriguez, Beverly Renee Dumire, Kimberly Thomas, Kandace Wallace and brother Jeffrey Davis. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday October 11, 2 to 4 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1212 w. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 Where funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 11 AM. Social Distancing and Masks must be worn at the viewing and funeral service. A LIVE STREAM will be available for the funeral services at www.burrier-queen.com
Interment Poplar Springs Cemetery, Poplar Springs, MD. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com