More Obituaries for Dennis Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne Fox

Dennis Wayne Fox Obituary
Dennis (Denny) Fox of Riverview, FL died on April 7, 2020. Dennis was born on December 20, 1944. He was born and raised in Frederick, MD and attended Frederick High School. In his youth, Dennis was active in First United Methodist Church and was an Eagle Scout. Dennis enjoyed serving the Frederick community. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge and was an EMT. Dennis looked forward to the Frederick County Fair every year where he worked as an electrician. Dennis also served 24 years in the United States Army and was last stationed at the Army Reserve Center in Frederick.

Dennis is survived by his children, Stacy Swayzee, Ashley Fox, and Zachary Fox (Alis); two stepdaughters, Jennifer Savard and Jamie Ortolani; his grandchildren, James and Joseph Knill and his brother, Donald Fox. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Kitty and Edwin Fox and his daughter, Kathleen Knill. Dennis will be missed, but not forgotten.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
