Mr. Dennis Wayne Gue, 59, of Kearneysville, WV, formerly of Frederick, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Capital Caring Center, VA. Born January 19, 1960, he was the son of Phyllis Foland Gue the late Charles Gue Sr. He was the beloved husband of Susan Gue.



He worked at Trans-Tech Inc. as a machinist. He attended Frederick High School. He was a member of the Sons of the Amvets Post #2 and enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time at Delaware Seashore State Park.



Dennis is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Gue, son Brandon Rexroad, siblings; Vicki Brashears and husband David, Charles F. Gue Jr. and wife Brenda, Deborah Granger and husband Scott, Robert Gue, Karen Jaeger and husband Brian, and Richard Gue and wife Martine, parent in laws John and E. Lois Sprott, siblings in law; Michael Sprott and wife Melissa, Barbara Fergusson and husband Bill, Patricia Sprott, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Family and Friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Friday March 15, 2019 from 9AM until the start of the funeral service at 10AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Online Condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019