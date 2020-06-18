Denver Banks
1972 - 2020
Denver Banks, 47 died unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. He was born in Shelbyville, KY, grew up in MD and relocated to Sarasota, FL in 2008. He was a proud firefighter from 1996 to 1999 at Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department, MD "Box 13". Denver as a child excelled in track, wrestling, and enjoyed shooting hoops especially as he got older with his brothers in the Fire Department. He was an avid Nascar, "Earnhardt", and Green Bay Packers Football fan, who also enjoyed camping, sitting by a fire, spending time at the beach, and when he wasn't working you could often find him helping others with personal home projects. He lived his life to the fullest and had an unmatched personality. We will always remember, share stories, love and miss his huge heart and protective ways.

His surviving family members are his mother, Deborah Saunders, children Hunter and Devyn, Sisters, Theresa, Cherry, Lisa, Grandfather and Step Grandmother Robert and Kathy Saunders, 7 Aunts and 4 Uncles, his partner of 12 years, Becky Campbell, along with many other close family and friends.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
To the family of Mr. Denver Banks. I'm very sorry for your loss he was a good friend of mine when we were volunteers at the same Firehouse. he is someone that you could shoot the breeze with and just have a talk and watch Nascar. And like I said it bears repeating you will be missed take care and God bless Denver we'll see each other again on the flip side.

Your Friend,
Associate Pastor David Matthew Duffany of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis Indiana

Former Volunteer Firefighter of the Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department


Associate Pastor David Duffany
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
RIP Brother Denver Banks! Will always remember taking those Airborne Shots!
Eliu Rojas (aka sarge)
Friend
June 17, 2020
Denver will truly be missed. He was always willing to help others out. We will treasure the memories. May he Rest In Peace with our Lord
Lillian Ely
Friend
June 17, 2020
I had some good laughs with Denver back at Riverdale Heights. Rest easy brother
Enrique Monty Burke
Friend
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Banks Burgin
Family
