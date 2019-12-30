|
|
Diana L. Stultz, 57, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer. She fought the good fight and is now at peace.
Born October 8, 1962 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of Janice Waneta (Nunemaker) Powell of Thurmont and the late Curtis Powell, Sr. She was the wife of 23 years to Ronald L. Stultz.
Diana was a 1980 graduate of Catoctin High School in Thurmont. She currently worked for N.V.R. building products in Thurmont. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Association. She loved playing pool and was a gifted team pool shooter traveling to tournaments in Las Vegas. She played women's softball for many years, and enjoyed annual family vacations to both Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland.
Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Zachary L. Stultz of Blue Ridge Summit; step-daughter, Amy Kellermann of Gettysburg; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Linda Plumley (Bill) of Thurmont, Lorraine Sims (Mike) of Falling Waters, WV; Patricia Sweeney (John) of Thurmont, and Susan Crouse (Edward) of Sabillasville; brothers, David Powell (April) of Fairfield, PA and Curtis Powell, Jr. of Thurmont; several aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
She was predeceased by a sister, Pamela Willard.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diana's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019