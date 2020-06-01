Diane Christine Bair, 73 of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home. Born on August 20, 1946, in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Lynwood Rudolph and Bernice Alma (Miller) Moser. Diane was a 1964 graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Diane was a homemaker, and enjoyed sewing and decorating. Diane participated in many events at the Chewsville Community Center and was a founding member of the Alley Cats in her neighborhood at Greenwich Park. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Sherwood Thomas Bair; Son Mark Bair and wife Trish of Hagerstown; Grandaughters Lauren Ashley and Lindsey Ann Bair; and sister Bonnie Hess and her husband Steve of Hagerstown; and many nieces, nephews, Great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current restrictions on COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's name to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742, or to the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.