Diane M. Summers, of Middletown, passed away from this life on October 9, 2020 at Sinai Hospital after an extended illness. She was the beloved wife of Eric A. Summers; they were married 40 years. Born on February 7, 1955 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Margaret N. Lease Guyton.Diane graduated from Middletown High School in 1973 and worked at the National Bureau of Standards (NIST) until 1983 when she took time off to start a family. She returned to work at Frederick County Public Schools where she served for over 20 years as a Special Education Instructional Assistant before retiring in 2020. Diane found joy in helping special needs students flourish; she took great pride in witnessing several of her first students graduate from high school in recent years. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, where she served on the Altar Guild.Diane loved traveling with her family and friends including trips to many National Parks. She also enjoyed time at the beach with her sisters and mother. In her spare time, she enjoyed working on puzzles and reading, as well as researching genealogy with her mother with whom she traced several branches of the family tree back many generations.In addition to her husband and parents, Diane is survived by her son Michael R. Summers of Middletown, daughter Susan M. Summers of Middletown, sisters, Sharon I. Toms and husband Greg of Annapolis and Joyce E. Guyton and partner Doug, of Middletown, brother, Dale R. Guyton of Middletown and brother-in-law, Dale T. Summers of Frederick. She is also survived by uncles Charles Lease and wife Joan and Merle Guyton and wife Ruth Rebecca, nieces and nephews, Andrew Keller and wife Marla, Sara Ransom and husband Patrick, Aaron Keller, Melissa Toms, Amanda Toms and fiance Taylor, Scott Toms, great-nephew Madison Keller and great-nieces Hanna Keller and Grace Keller. Diane will also be remembered by special friends Donna Huffer, Val Whye and John and Wanda Zink. She was preceded in death by her uncle George Lease and sister-in-law Beth Summers.Funeral services and interment will be private in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Margaret and Robert Guyton Scholarship Fund, 312 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Frederick Community College Foundation, Earl Summers and Sonny Miller Scholarship Fund, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or The Monocacy Foundation, Inc., 620-B Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703.