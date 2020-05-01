Diego M. Balcells
1937 - 2020
Diego Mariano Balcells, born November 12, 1937, passed away on April 28, 2020 at age 82. Diego lived in Damascus, Maryland for most of his life where he was the proprietor of Damascus Shoe Repair and raised his family.

Diego also worked at Tom and Ray's Family Restaurant for many years, and was known by so many in the Damascus community for his cheerful outlook and boundless energy. When at home, he enjoyed spending time cooking and relaxing with his family. He left so many happy and funny memories, and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Balcells, as well as his five children: Becky Balcells, Annie Abrams, Maria Balcells, Ricardo Balcells, and Eduardo Balcells. He is also survived by 3 siblings and 9 grandchildren.

There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory by donating to his favorite charity, Doctors Without Borders.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
