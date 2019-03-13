Doris 'Dolly' Virginia Dingle, 87, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 13, at Paramount Senior Living at Chambersburg Road in Fayetteville, PA. She was the husband of the late Lester Roy Dingle. Born on January 5, 1932, in Woodsboro, MD, she was the daughter of Joseph William Haugh and Dorothy Jane (Dewees) Haugh.



Mrs. Dingle attended Thurmont High School. Dolly was an expert seamstress at Claire Frock Co. in Thurmont for many years, before taking a job as a Medical Records Clerk for Citizen's Nursing Home in Frederick, where she retired in the mid-90's.



Dolly will be remembered for her generosity, her love of laughter and willingness to have a good time whenever possible. She made friends wherever she traveled. She was an excellent golfer and enjoyed playing for many years at Eagle Head and other local courses as well as at Island Green in Myrtle Beach SC where she lived for many years. Dolly loved to dance and was a member of the Thurmont Dance Club. She was a founding member of the Catoctin Sertoma Club and was also a member of the Thurmont Lion's Club and the Thurmont Historical Society. Her time spent at the Thurmont Senior Center was very special to her and she appreciated the friendships she made there.



Dolly will be particularly remembered as a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was always the most important thing to Dolly and she will be missed.



She is survived by sons Gary Wayne Dingle and wife Erin and Dennis Lee Dingle and wife Anna; four grandchildren: Shawn Dingle and wife Mindy, Kerry Dingle and husband Richard, Eric Dingle and significant other Erin and Heather Dingle Shllingburg and husband Jason as well as 13 great-grandchildren: Dakotah Dingle, Mikayla Lemley, Logan Dingle, Gaven Dingle, Jack Dingle, Luke Dingle, Rachael Smith, Kali Smith, Eva Shillingburg, Bryson Shillingburg, Alex Lashford and Owen Lashford. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson Kegan Dingle.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A celebration of Dolly's life journey will take place on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Pastor Mark Hostler will officiate. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Cascade.



Memorial donations may be made to Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788 or to Grane Hospice Care, Franklin County, 3501 Concord Road, Ste 110, York, PA 17402



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019