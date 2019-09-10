|
Dolores J. Burkhardt , 81, of Crystal Spring, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her beach home in North Carolina. Her loving husband, Eugene P. Burkhardt, of 58 years, passed away September 19, 2017.
An avid Steelers and Penguins fan, born on March 7, 1938, in Braddock, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ann Skala Zeransky.
Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by her four children, Elaine, Francis, Michael and David and their families; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; also, a sister, Janet Edgar; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. The family will also receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville. Rev. Juan Vazquez Rubio will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , or the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019