1/1
Dolores de las Casas (Loly) Perez-Colon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Dolores (Loly) de las Casas Perez-Colon passed away suddenly at the age of 81 years. Loly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother born in Camaguey, Cuba on October 19, 1938. After leaving Cuba in exile and moving to the United States, she met her husband Dr. Julio Perez-Colon, former Anesthesiologist at Frederick Memorial Hospital, and they made the small American town their new home. As member of the community, she was a faithful parishioner at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. She was a lover of travel and culture, and of course all things Cuban. She spent endless hours tracing the family tree back to the 1500's and instilling a sense of identity in our heritage. In her later years, Loly was known for her dedication to her granddaughter, grand-niece and nephews. Loly will forever be remembered by her beloved husband, their daughter Carla and granddaughter Anabella, by her sister Hortensia de las Casas, and her extended family.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W. Main St. Berryville, Virginia 22611, at 9:00 am on Friday September 25, 2020.

Interment ceremony to follow at Holy Cross Monastery, Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, 901 Cool Spring Lane Berryville, Virginia 22611. Condolences can be sent to 585 Over Ridge Dr., Frederick, MD 21703

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved