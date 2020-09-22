On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Dolores (Loly) de las Casas Perez-Colon passed away suddenly at the age of 81 years. Loly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother born in Camaguey, Cuba on October 19, 1938. After leaving Cuba in exile and moving to the United States, she met her husband Dr. Julio Perez-Colon, former Anesthesiologist at Frederick Memorial Hospital, and they made the small American town their new home. As member of the community, she was a faithful parishioner at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. She was a lover of travel and culture, and of course all things Cuban. She spent endless hours tracing the family tree back to the 1500's and instilling a sense of identity in our heritage. In her later years, Loly was known for her dedication to her granddaughter, grand-niece and nephews. Loly will forever be remembered by her beloved husband, their daughter Carla and granddaughter Anabella, by her sister Hortensia de las Casas, and her extended family.



The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W. Main St. Berryville, Virginia 22611, at 9:00 am on Friday September 25, 2020.



Interment ceremony to follow at Holy Cross Monastery, Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, 901 Cool Spring Lane Berryville, Virginia 22611. Condolences can be sent to 585 Over Ridge Dr., Frederick, MD 21703



