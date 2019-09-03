|
|
Dolores Lucille Sterbinsky, age 78, of Joppa, MD passed away on September 3, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis James and Jennie Helen (Kalbarczyk) Barrett and wife of William Francis Sterbinsky Sr. for 57 years. She was a graduate of Catholic High in Baltimore, MD. She worked at Montgomery Wards for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, reading, playing cards and square dancing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events. She was an avid Tennis player most of her life, a long-time Orioles and Ravens fan, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Dolores enjoyed spending time in Chincoteague Island at their second home enjoying the wildlife, crabs, oysters and shopping at the Brandt. She was also a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church for 57 years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Sterbinsky is survived by two sons, Gary Stephen (Kimberly) Sterbinsky and William Francis (Stephanie) Sterbinsky, Jr.; two daughters, Sherry Ann Hudson and Kristen Lynn (Joseph F.) King; eight grandchildren, Kyle and Hannah Sterbinsky, Colin and Marcus Hudson, Jaelynne and Layla King, and William Sterbinsky, III and Finley Sterbinsky; and two sisters, Ida Petrelli and Frances Kelly.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, at 12 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Bradshaw, MD. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.
Contributions may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Bradshaw, MD 21087.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019