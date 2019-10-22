|
Helen "Dolores" Shuff , 86, of Thurmont, passed away on Sunday, October 20. She was the wife of the late Sherman Shuff. Born on June 25, 1933, in Rocky Ridge, she was the daughter of Arnold Angell and Dorothy (Yingling) Angell.
Dolores graduated from Thurmont High School. She retired in 1998 from the Frederick County Board of Education. Dolores was a lifetime member and very active in the Lewistown United Methodist Church, Lewistown Vol. Fire Department and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a past president of the PTA, a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed camping, bowling and playing cards. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was devoted to her family. Dolores had a zest for life and enjoyed the company of her many friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Laurie Gibbs (Rich); grandchildren: Jennifer Shuff-Osborne, Ryan Shuff, Brandon Shuff, Erin James (Andrew), Sara Shuff, Sean Shuff, Donovan Gibbs as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Charles, Roy and James Angell; sisters: Shirley Riffle and Linda Lewis as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four children: Gary Wayne, Aimee, Doug and Paul Shuff; a grandson, Alex J. Nagy as well as a sister, Jane Miers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019