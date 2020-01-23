|
Doloris Jane (Dennis) Fling, 87 of Mt Airy, MD formerly of Littlestown, PA passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Her lifelong husband, Irving E. Fling preceded her in death in 2010 and her daughter, Susan Carlsson in 2018.
Born on August 13, 1932 in Kensington, MD, she was the daughter of the late David and Frances Dennis.
She is survived by her children, Roger Fling (Debbie) of Keedysville, MD, Brenda Hedges of Frederick, MD, Terry Cook (Ray) of Front Royal, VA, Gail Minovich of Mt Airy and Danny Fling of Littlestown, PA and loving Grandmother to 12 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and one GreatGreat Grandson. In addition, she was a Special Mom to Lorry Ginovsky and Tina Brown.
She was known to most as "Janie" and fought a courageous battle against cancer, defying the odds. She devoted her life to the care of her family and others. She was a wonderful cook, loved BINGO and playing card games. She was strong in Faith and never gave up the good fight and welcomed everyone who visited her.
A Celebration of Janie's Life will take place at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Dept. Reception Hall at 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mt Airy, MD 21771.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005. [email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020