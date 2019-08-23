|
|
ONE OF A KIND, Don A. Askins, 73, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD surrounded by his family. Born 6-1-1946 to William C. and Agnes Askins.
He is survived by one son Corey Askins wife Adrian, children Zoi, Presley, Emma. He was preceded in death by daughter Roxane who has two sons Justin and Jake Wright.
Preceded in death are his siblings James Askins, Patricia Lawson, Edwina Thompson, Jane Rice. He is survived by siblings Pete Askins, Arthur Askins, Bart Askins, Ray Askins, Agnes Atkins. He will be fondly remember Fay Mitchell, Martha Bell, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Served in the Marines, loved hunting and fishing and riding " TWEETY". His biggest accomplishment was being clean and sober for over 35 years. Want to thank his good friends Connie and Dave Lynch for their love and support.
There will be a private interment. Memorial donations may made to Moose Club at 32 Walnut Bottom Rd. Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019