Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Inurnment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
Administration Building
Arlington, VA
Donald Alan Dunbar


1944 - 2019
Donald Alan Dunbar Obituary
Mr. Donald Alan Dunbar passed away on November 22, 2018 with his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara, by his side.

Born on October 27, 1944, in Norfolk, VA, Don was the son of the late Charles E. and Grace E. (Alley) Dunbar.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by two daughters and their families, Brooke Dunbar and Peter Squire, and Katie and Ryan Davis, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, two nieces and one nephew and their children.

A celebration of Don's life was held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.

Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Those wishing to attend inurnment services at Arlington National Cemetery, please meet at the Administration Building by 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019
