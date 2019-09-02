The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Donald Ira Argo Jr., 76, Hagerstown, died Sunday September 1, 2019 at his home.

Born in Norfolk, VA on June 22, 1943 he was a son of the late Donald Ira Sr. and Helen C. Miller Argo.

He was an antiques dealer in Hagerstown.

He is survived by his life partner of thirty-three years Brent Johnson of Hagerstown, one sister Sandra (William) Freeman of Frederick, one niece Kathy (Ed) Price and two nephews Michael Mulgrew and John Freeman

He was predeceased by a niece Jacquelyn Erin Freeman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday September 5 from 2 to 4 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washongton County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
