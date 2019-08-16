|
Donald E. Biddinger , 84, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick.
Born on August 21, 1934, in Walkersville, he was the son of the late Earl R. and Mildred Elizabeth (Hildebrand) Biddinger. His wife, Anna Mae Biddinger, preceded him in death in 2013.
Donnie was a 1953 graduate of Frederick High School. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brunswick and Redmen Chippewa Tribe in Frederick. He had an honorary membership at the Old Towne Tavern where he gathered with friends. He was a lifelong Yankees fan. He retired from Ausherman Homes after over 20 years of employment.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie McLeod of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Nick Zittle and wife, Casey, of Jefferson, Ashley McLeod Strakonsky and husband, Mitchell, of Ranson, WV and Courtney McLeod Penner and husband, Ryan, of Gloucester, VA; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Fogle of Frederick.
Donnie was preceded in death by a brother, Earl "Tootie" Biddinger; a sister, Barbara "Bobbi" Schell; and a son-in-law, Philip McLeod.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Donald's life journey will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019