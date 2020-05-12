Donald Blank
1960 - 2020
Donald L. (Donnie) Blank Jr, 59, Middletown died Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Brenda Cline Blank his wife of forty-one years.

Born June 29, 1960 in Frederick he was the son of the late Donald (Duck) Sr. and the late Betty Crone Blank.

He was employed by the State Highway Administration for twenty-seven years, an active member of Brunswick Eagles and a charter member of the Frateral Orioles Nest. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting and fishing.

Surviving, besides his wife are two daughters Stacy Stream and husband Nelson, Donna Robertson and husband Mike, grandchildren Nelson III(Bubby), Devin, Sara, Jacob Stream, Mikey and Dalton Robertson. Also a special like daughter Kelly Hewitt, a brother James Blank, Waynesboro, PA and a sister Mary Musser, Middletown, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a special friend Sharon Wildy.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private for family members only in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County, nurse Jamie and caregiver Missy. Also Dr. Levangie and his team Tiffany and Amanda.

In lieu of flowers.contributions may be made to the funeral home.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Brenda and family. So sorry for the passing of Donnie. I have some great memories of living next to you all. You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Nancy West
Friend
May 12, 2020
You will truly be missed my friend.
Teresa Reeder
Coworker
May 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss RIP Donnie
Jeremy Teets
Coworker
