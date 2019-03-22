Donald Benjamin Byard, Sr., 95, of Emmitsburg died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg. Born August 4, 1923 in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Sydney Clay Byard and the late Alice (Miller) Byard Falconer. He was the husband of the late Rita (Sanders) Byard, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 69 years.



Donald was the Laundry Manager at St. Joseph Provincial House for 45 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Emmitsburg VFW. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving during World War II. He coached and umpired Little League for 30 years, and was one of the first ambulance drivers when the local VFW began ambulance service in Emmitsburg. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf, hunting and spending time with his family.



Surviving are daughter, Martha Hemler and husband Ronald of Thurmont; sons, Terence Byard & wife Thelma of Hagerstown, Donald Byard, Jr. & wife Patricia of Columbia, PA, Michael Byard of Cape St. Clair, MD and Chris Byard & wife Dana of Frederick; half-brothers, Tom and Dick Falconer; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 with the Rev. Charles F. Krieg, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 25th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019