1/1
Donald Cutsail
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Marion "Don" Cutsail, Jr., 68, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Delaware. He was the husband of Mona Castle Cutsail, his wife of 29 years.

The military played a huge part in Don's life. From 1969 to 1973, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to Vietnam. From 1977 to 1994, he served in the Maryland Army National Guard. In 2001 he returned as a contracted employee with the National Guard until his retirement in 2015. Don and his wife Mona also ran Mongo Video in Frederick and Mongo Pizza in Middletown.

Don enjoyed crabbing, fishing and hunting. He followed politics closely and loved to find humor in any situation. Don and his wife never missed a morning of playing rummy.

Since retirement, Don found an interest in genealogy and world history. After retirement, he was actively involved in the Maryland Defense Force.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Colleen and husband Toby, William and wife Octavia, Jennifer and husband Tyson and Ashley, grandchildren, Andrew, Trent, Scarlett, Connor, Skylar and Aiden, and his brothers, Larry, William and wife Patty, Michael and wife Nancy, Steven and wife Rachel and Donald and wife Robin,

as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents , Donald Cutsail and Mary Hayes and a sister, Sandy Hunt.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland, CA 91365 or www.garysinise foundation.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 1, 2020
Condolences to Don’s family. He was always a pleasure to work with, professional, helpful and friendly. What a great sense of humor. Peace to him.
Semper Fidelis Marine!
David Corkran
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Ann Unger
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Many laughs and memories I will cherish with Donnie. You will be missed, prayers for his family. Jeff, Terry, Kyle and Kristen
Jeff Cutsail
Family
September 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Heidi & Jeremy Kilburn
Coworker
September 1, 2020
You went away so suddenly we did not say goodbye – But brothers can’t be parted precious memories never die.
I can' believe you're gone, you will truly be missed! I will especially miss your frequent calls and humor!
No more suffering, God Bless and Rest in Peace!
Larry Cutsail
Brother
August 31, 2020
In memory of Chief Cutsail. Bless him and family.
Gary Miconi
Military
August 31, 2020
What a great friend and colleague. Don’s legacy will live on in all the peoples he touched.
John Stevens
Military
August 31, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Donnie always had such a wonderful sense of humor! He will be truly missed. With our love & prayers, Lee & Dianne Cutsail
Lee Cutsail
Family
August 31, 2020
Carla Ardis
August 31, 2020
I met Donnie 39 Year's ago. I remember him most when he was with his Previous Wife Dottie and Lived in Westminster, MD. He was one of the Most Hospitable People I have ever Met at that time in My Life. He made such a Tremendous Influence on me as a Family Man and What Kindness Really stood for in Life. Even though I haven't seen or heard from him in Many Year's, he will TRULY be Missed by Me as a Hard Working Man, Husband, Father and Most Importantly His Love and Loyalty to his Family. God Rest his Soul. He TRULY deserves to be at Peace .
Carla Ardis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved