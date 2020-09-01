Donald Cutsail

I met Donnie 39 Year's ago. I remember him most when he was with his Previous Wife Dottie and Lived in Westminster, MD. He was one of the Most Hospitable People I have ever Met at that time in My Life. He made such a Tremendous Influence on me as a Family Man and What Kindness Really stood for in Life. Even though I haven't seen or heard from him in Many Year's, he will TRULY be Missed by Me as a Hard Working Man, Husband, Father and Most Importantly His Love and Loyalty to his Family. God Rest his Soul. He TRULY deserves to be at Peace .

Carla Ardis

