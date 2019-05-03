Home

Donald E. Nicholson Obituary
Donald E. Nicholson, 90, of Monrovia, Maryland passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Betty M. Nicholson his wife of 68 years on May 19, 2019.

Born September 29, 1928 in Cedar Grove, Md. he was a son of the late Jesse R. & Anna Brown Nicholson

Donald was employed by S.J. Meek's Truck Equipment Company, a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of American Legion Post 171 Damascus, and a member of Montgomery United Methodist Church.

Surviving besides his wife Betty, are two nieces Janet L. Carter (Gary); and Nancy A. Nicholson (Mike White).

Donald is preceded in death by his brother Jesse R. Nicholson, Jr.

Friends may call 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 7 at the funeral home. Reverend John W. Rudisill, Jr., his pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in Montgomery Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872 or Damascus American Legion Post 171, Post Office Box 171, Damascus, Maryland 20872

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2019
