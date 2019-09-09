|
|
Donald Lee Freed Sr., age 86, a lifelong resident of Unionville, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kline Hospice House.
Born March 11, 1933 in Frederick, he was the son of the late George Franklin and Frances Freed. He was the husband of the late Jean Freed , his wife of 63 years, who predeceased him on September 1, 2018.
Following graduation from Frederick High School, Mr. Freed enlisted in the Air Force and served 6 1/2 years overseas. Following his honorable discharge, he and his wife purchased the family farm, where they dairy farmed until retirement.
He was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, trustee and lay leader. He and his wife enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping with their grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Shari Arrington and husband Mark of Unionville, Beverly Freed of Frederick, Donald L. "Bud" Freed Jr. and wife Dianna of Unionville; grandchildren, Maria Remsch and Brian, David Arrington and Kelly, Katherine Brice and Andrew, Jimmy Arrington and April, Rebecca Dillman and Chris, Timothy Freed and Renee and Matthew Freed; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne Freed and wife Carol of Frederick.
He was predeceased by two brothers.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Rev. Stephen Ricketts, his pastor and Rev. Michael Leftwich, former pastor will officiate. Military interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Libertytown Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762.
