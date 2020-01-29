|
Donald H. Freeman, 93, Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Mr. Freeman was born on November 18, 1926 in Asheville, NC and lived there until his mother moved the family to Washington, DC when he was eleven years old.
Mr. Freeman served in the US Navy during WWII as an air traffic controller where he gained a loved for all aircraft.
He married his lovely wife, Jean Mitchell who preceded him in death. They raised their family in Rockville, MD. Mr. Freeman is survived by his children William Freeman (Sandra), Diane Harshman (Vaughn), Robert Freeman (Patricia), Donald Freeman (Karen). One child, Nancy Freeman preceded him in death. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, one preceded him in death, and twelve great-grandchildren, very soon to be thirteen.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Mr. Freeman attended art school. He worked as the Manager of the Art Department at the Washington Daily News in Washington, DC. Mr. Freeman's artistic abilities gained him a position with the Republican National Committee during the Richard Nixon campaign. He could just about make anything out of wood and loved flowers and gardening.
After the Washington Daily News was acquired by the evening Star, Mr. Freeman took this opportunity to leave the Washington Dc area and return to his cherished mountains of Western NC where he had lived as a child. He resided there until his health demanded that he move to Frederick, MD to live with his daughter and son-in-law and to be near his sons and their families.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, MD from 10 AM until 12 noon with a service to begin at 12 noon.
Mr. Freeman will be taken back to his beloved mountains of NC to be interred next to his wife.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Snow Hill United Methodist Church cemetery fund at 84 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 27815
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020