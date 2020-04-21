Home

Donald Grams


1943 - 2020
Donald (Donnie) Grams, 76, of Charles Town, WV passed away Sunday, April 19 after a brief hospital stay. Born July 2, 1943 in Brunswick, MD to the late Leroy and Daisy Grams. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Joyce Grams.

Donnie graduated from Brunswick High School. He worked at Alcoa Eastalco. Donnie was a Life Member and past President of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Company where he enjoyed years of volunteering and many close friendships. After retirement Donnie's favorite pastime was gardening.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Terri Kieft (Dennis) and Julie Grams; grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Dalton, Presley and Landry; brother Leroy Grams; sister Francis Harman; special nephew Rob Grams (Gail) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Grams.

Services and burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Company.

Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home.

Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
