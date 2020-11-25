Mr. Donald Harmon, Jr., 55, of Martinsburg, WV, previously from Waynesboro, PA, died on November 20, 2020 at Reston Hospital Center, surrounded by family, after a brief illness.Born August 15, 1965 in Washington, DC, Donald was the son of the late Donald Harmon, Sr. and Judith Staples. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. After serving in the Army he worked at National Geographic Society and recently was still working at Fast Lane Car Auto Sales. He enjoyed his Nascar, Washington Redskins, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics.Donald is survived by his wife, Colleen Harmon of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; his daughter Kirsten Harmon and significant other Brandon Caudill of Hagerstown, MD, Donald Harmon III of Hagerstown, MD, Brooke Harmon and significant other Devin Lawson of Radford, VA, and Brianna Harmon of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, brothers Randolph Harmon and wife Mary, Grapevine, TX, and nephew Daniel Harmon, Grapevine, TX. He is also survived by a great friend Marina Jimenez and children of Parkersburg, WV. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arrangements are being taken care by Resthaven Funeral Home.A celebration of life will be held later due to COVID-19.