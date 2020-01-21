|
Donald "Don" B. Kornreich, 82, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home in Frederick. He was beloved husband of Linda Bass Kornreich for 36 years. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 26, 1937, son of William Samuel and Ruth Steinberg Kornreich.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stephen Kornreich of Gaithersburg, Andrew (Penney) Kornreich of Aiken, SC, Leah Kornreich of Gaithersburg and Dana (Steve) Shultz of Keymar, and eight grandchildren: Victoria,Tobias, Tommy, Tiffany,Timmy and Tilly Kornreich; Amanda and Helen Shultz. He is also survived by his sister: Karen (Ray) Abbundi, niece: Mikki (Dave) Lynch and nephew: Tyler.
Don was preceded in death by his son: William Kornreich.
Don grew up in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from New York University, Harvard University Law School and George Washington University Graduate School. He worked for the Navy Department, NASA and the Department of Energy. In 1979, he became General Counsel for Midwest Research Institute located in Kansas City. He spent several years working out of the Washington office then relocated to Kansas City until retiring. After returning to Frederick he wrote an opinion column for the Frederick News Post for several years. Don had a love of art and was a wonderful artist. He did commission work as well as paintings for friends and family.
Family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with the funeral service following at 11am. Pastor Scott Clawson will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020