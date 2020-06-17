Donald Law
Donald Joseph Law, 80, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on June 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of almost 60 years to Barbara (Coyle) Law.

Born on January 14, 1940 in Thurmont, Maryland he was the son of the late Harold and Lottie (Moser) Law. Donald graduated from Thurmont High School class 1958 and went on to work for Price Electric and Metropolitan Life Insurance. He retired in 1995 from Eastalco Aluminum Company where he worked in the Payroll and accounting department. Enjoyed working out in the yard and tending to his cats.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, Kevin Donald Law and wife Stacey and Karen Diane (Law) Linton; grandchildren, James Edward Crouch and Corey Michael Linton; brother-in-law Robert Favorite and niece Brenda Favorite.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Favorite (2019) and his son-in-law Joseph David Linton (2000).

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
