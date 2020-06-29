Donald Lee Schubel, of Shepherdstown, WV, passed away on 6/26/2020. He was 87 years old.



He was the son of Henry and Laura Schubel and grew up outside of Reading, PA along with his 6 siblings and beloved dog Jeff.



Don was a devoted husband and father, and did everything he could for his family and others. His generosity was extraordinary.



He had a lifelong passion for flying airplanes and riding motorcycles. He got his pilot's license while in his 50's. He joined the Civil Air Patrol where he served with honor while enjoying flying over the Chesapeake Bay and other search and rescue operations. He had a 1938 Indian, several Triumphs, and other motorcycles.



In addition, Don loved music. He played several brass instruments as well as listening to all kinds of music, especially Opera most recently. He was an avid reader and loved movies. In earlier years, he was a ham radio enthusiast.



Don joined the Air Force at 17, was stationed in France and rode his Triumph around Europe. He retired from IBM after 30 years with his final location at the CIA building. He kept working for many years after that.



He was a member of the Myersville Lions Club during the 18 years the family lived in Myersville.



He was preceded in death by son Scott Schubel, siblings Bob, Mildred, Ralph, Naomi, and Cornelie.



Don is survived by his wife Betty of 61 years, children Greg (Deb) of New Zealand, Jodi (Bob) of FL, Alec (Sandy) of MD, Rebecca of SC, daughter-in-law Shoshay, brother David, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



