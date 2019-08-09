|
|
Don Maenner of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 26 th at Washington Hospital Center in the District of Columbia. Born July 4, 1943 to Mathew & Agnes Maenner of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he graduated from Regis High School in 1961 and earned his Bachelors' degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 1967.
Then Don moved to Baltimore, Maryland where he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Holabird. Months prior to his honorable discharge in 1969, Don married Patricia A. Wysocki of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The pair continued to reside in the D.C. area where they started a family, and where Don enjoyed a long banking career. In retirement, Don served as a foster parent: providing safe haven for adolescent youth. He is survived by his sister Carol Doyle (Larry) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, his daughter Jill Maenner of Frederick, Maryland, his son Eric Maenner of Los Angeles, California, nephews Scott Doyle of Bloomington, Minnesota and Timothy Doyle of Greenwood, Indiana, and his grandson Simon Buchholz of Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Don's name to your local SPCA.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019