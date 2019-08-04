|
Mr. Donald William Ogg Jr., 66, of Harpers Ferry, passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne Ogg, his wife of six years.
Born on November 16, 1952, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Donald William Ogg, Sr. of Frederick and the late Evelyn G Myers Ogg.
He graduated from Westminster High School in 1970.
Donald owned and operated D. W. Ogg Equipment Co., Inc. with his family since 1983. Prior to that, he was employed at Eastalco in the mobile maintenance shop and Vernon E. Stup Company as a mechanic and Ceresville Ford New Holland.
He was a member of the Central Maryland Farm Equipment Dealers Association, Redmans Club, American Legion Post 11, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Advisory Committee and previously served on the FCPS CTE Advisory Council.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are two children and step daughter: Denny Ogg and wife Kristy of Frederick, MD, Diane Herndon and husband Matt of Mt. Airy and Mandy Hill and husband Craig of Frederick, MD; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren: Delaney and Dalen Ogg, Aubrey and Matthew Herndon and Adie and Mia Hill; and his beloved cat of sixteen years Yeller Feller. Donald was predeceased by his first wife Brenda J. Ogg and brother Dale Ogg.
Donald regularly enjoyed lunch at the Redmans Club with car enthusiast friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 7, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick where a celebration of Donald's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 8, with Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019