Donald P. Hoff, II, 65, of New Windsor, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mt. Airy, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born on July 18, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the beloved son of Alice Spangler Hoff and the late Donald Paul Hoff. He is also remembered fondly by Alice's 2nd husband, Charlie. He was the loving and devoted husband of 40 years to Joan Wilt Hoff.
Don graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in 1973 and then graduated from University of MD with a Master's degree in horticulture and teaching. He started his career as a horticulture teacher at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown and then went on to teach special education. He was retired in 2008 as an assistant administrator with the Montgomery County school district. He was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor where he was a past church council member and sang on the adult choir. Don was especially known around church for his wonderful decorating of the sanctuary especially during the Christmas and Easter holidays. He was treasurer of the Lutheran Men of the Westminster Conference. He and Joan enjoyed traveling and visiting other countries. Two of his greatest joys were working alongside his son and daughter-in-law in their agribusiness "Local Homestead Products" on the family farm in Marston, and spending time taking trips with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving in addition to his mother Alice and husband Charlie, and wife Joan are daughter, Jessica Hykes and husband Josh of Falling Waters, W.VA.; son, Trevor Hoff and wife Victoria of New Windsor; grandchildren, Adrianna, Chloe, Hannah, and Caleb; brother, Douglas E. Hoff and wife Kim of East Palm Bay, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, 701 Green Valley Rd. (Rt. 75) New Windsor with the Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Burial will follow in St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required while at the funeral home and church. Fellowship hall and outside seating will be available for the service.
Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776 or to the Maryland State Boychoir (www.marylandstateboychoir.org
).