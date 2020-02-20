|
Donald Padden, 98, of Frederick died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Frederick. He was the loving husband of the late Agnes Padden, who predeceased him on October 3, 2019.
Donald was born on June 26, 1921 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late David and Rosella Padden.
He received his bachelor's degree from Gallaudet University, and a master's degree from the University of Maryland.
He is survived by son, Robert Padden and wife, Melinda Padden; daughter, Carol Padden and husband Tom Humphries; and three granddaughters, Jacqueline Humphries, Kami Padden, and Keziah Padden.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 North Maple Avenue Brunswick, Maryland 21716.
Services will be held at the Church of the Transfiguration, 6909 Maryland Avenue, Frederick, Maryland 21703. A reception will immediately follow at the church.
Interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020