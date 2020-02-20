Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1100 N Maple Ave
Brunswick, MD 21716
(301) 834-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Padden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Padden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Padden Obituary
Donald Padden, 98, of Frederick died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Frederick. He was the loving husband of the late Agnes Padden, who predeceased him on October 3, 2019.

Donald was born on June 26, 1921 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late David and Rosella Padden.

He received his bachelor's degree from Gallaudet University, and a master's degree from the University of Maryland.

He is survived by son, Robert Padden and wife, Melinda Padden; daughter, Carol Padden and husband Tom Humphries; and three granddaughters, Jacqueline Humphries, Kami Padden, and Keziah Padden.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1100 North Maple Avenue Brunswick, Maryland 21716.

Services will be held at the Church of the Transfiguration, 6909 Maryland Avenue, Frederick, Maryland 21703. A reception will immediately follow at the church.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -