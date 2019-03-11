Resources More Obituaries for Donald Dougherty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Paul "Don" Dougherty Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mr. Donald Paul "Don" Dougherty, Jr., 67, of Mt. Airy died suddenly on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home. He was the loving companion of Renee Rousseau for over 30 years.



Born October 20, 1951 in Frederick, he was the son of Doris Nunemaker Dougherty of Thurmont, and the late Donald Paul Dougherty, Sr.



Don was a member of the first graduating class of Catoctin High School, class of 1969. He was an active member of the Thurmont Community, and at the time of his death was the president of the Thurmont High School Alumni Association. He always enjoyed attending The Community Foundation of Frederick County annual scholarship program to present the Thurmont High School scholarships to deserving recipients.







He was a lifetime member of the Guardian Hose Co., and the Thurmont Community Ambulance Co. For many years, he was a Bingo caller during the Guardian Hose Carnival and for the Ambulance Company functions.



He loved music and singing and in his younger years was in a band called The Down Beats. Don loved Nascar racing, watching sports and traveling.



In his early years, Don worked alongside his father in the family business, Stull-Dougherty Chevrolet in Thurmont. He enjoyed a long career with General Motors as an arbitrator in the Rockville and Detroit offices. Most recently in his retirement, he was working part-time as a parts delivery driver at Century Ford in Mt. Airy.



Don was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



In addition to his mother, Doris, and companion, Renee, Don is survived by his special aunts and uncles, Janice Waneta Powell; Sarah Stambaugh and husband, Sam; Barbara Smith and husband, Smitty; Pat Flohr and husband, Dave; Jack Nunemaker and wife, Nancy; Stella Nunemaker; and Bev Nunemaker; and many beloved cousins. He also will be remembered by many special friends, including Doris' friend, Rodman Myers; and Renee's sisters, Helena, and Kerri.



He was predeceased by his aunts and uncles, Howard and Virginia Schildt; Calvin and Betty Shafer; Allen and Virginia Knott; James Nunemaker; Charles Nunemaker; Buddy Powell; John Dougherty; Vivian and Bud Kline; and grandparents, Lula and Raymond Dougherty, and John and Mary Nunemaker.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 from the funeral home with Pastor Sue Koenig officiating.



Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, Inc., 27 North Church Street, Thurmont, Maryland 21788; Guardian Hose Co. Inc., 21 N Church St, Thurmont, MD 21788; or Thurmont High School Alumni Scholarship Fund., c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Frederickcountygives.org/thurmontalumni.



