On Tuesday May 5, 2020. Sargent Donald L. Proctor passed away at the age of 69 at



Manor Care Potomac Nursing Home, in Potomac, MD.



Donald was born a twin (Ronald) on May 3, 1951 in Frederick, MD to the late Claude Sr. and Marie Proctor. He was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1969. He then joined the United States Army where he served and retired after 20 years of service. While serving he completed numerous tours of duty in Germany and South Korea to name a few. He received many decorations during his Army career. While on tour duty in South Korea he married Young Suk. Out of that union was born one son Timothy L. Proctor.



Donald had a passion for music. He loved to play his guitar and the drums with his siblings. He collected all of Motown's greatest R&B albums. He loved working on his and family cars. He had blessed hands and could fix or build anything.He loved to fish and ride his motorcycle.He was known for his calm and quiet demeanor. Always soft spoken with a patient, kind, gentle and generous spirit. Donald loved the Lord and always strived to obey God's word.



He is survived by his son Timothy Proctor of Louisville, KY. a granddaughter Trinity Proctor of El Paso, TX.; brothers, Claude Jr. (Silver Spring, MD), Ronald (Joey) of Capitol Heights, MD, Gregory (North Carolina) and Perry



( Gaithersburg, MD); sisters, Betty Bumbray, of Germantown, MD, Beverly Brown Livers of Gaithersburg, MD, Kim Gray, of Urbana, MD, Cindy Proctor of North Carolina, Penny Proctor of Margate, FL. one uncle, Joseph Proctor (Geneva) of Harrisburg, PA, two aunts Deloris Brown (late Harold Brown) and Mildred Brown (late Tony Brown) of Frederick, MD. and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special mention to Latoya James.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents Claude Sr. and Marie Proctor; brothers, Terry, Fred and Carlton Proctor; sisters, Louise Banks, Honor Jean Waters and Tracy Proctor; two nephews Kelly Burns and Jon Anthony Proctor and five nieces Sherae, Sherie, Sheray and Lynnette Proctor and Monique Miller.



Donald will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Professional services entrusted to Tri-State Funeral Services, Washington, DC.



