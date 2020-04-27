Home

Donald Springer

Donald Elmer Springer, 82, passed away April 23, 2020 due to complications from the Covid-19 virus.

Donald was the oldest child born to Helen and Elmer Springer. He lived in Lewistown, MD as a young man. Donald worked as a truck driver for Richard B. Rudy's for 37 1/2 years.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Donna Shifflet; step-son, Earl "Buster" Amoss, Jr. (Karen); step-daughters Carol Knott (Joe), and Ruth Njong (Jude); brothers, James, and Robert; sisters, Clarice, and Susan; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Services will be private due to the current pandemic, with a memorial to be held at a later date.

Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
