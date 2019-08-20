|
|
Donald "Doc" Wayne Waterman, Sr., 73, of Frederick, passed suddenly on Monday August 19, 2019 at his home. Born May 10, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa he was the son to the late Fay Anderson and Sarah Jane (nee George) Waterman. He was the beloved husband of 33 years to Wanda Jean Waterman.
Doc was an avid motorcycle rider, who took joy taking apart and putting his motorcycle back together. He was crafty with his hands and enjoyed wood working, computers, as well as maintaining his house and yard.
He was also a devoted family man who had a deep love for his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Jennie Waterman Hildebrand, and husband Robert, and Donnie W. Waterman, Jr., his granddaughter Katy Hildebrand, his sister-in-law Linda Droneburg, brother-in-law Mark Droneburg and wife Sara, special niece Ashley Droneburg, close friends Dennis Main and Toby Long, and extended family Carole Young, Ty Young, and Joshua Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings; Bob Waterman, Susie Cervantes, Bonnie Waterman, and Bev Waterman.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will take place at Resthaven Memorial Garden, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy, Frederick, MD 21701, on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Voluntary Service, 510 Butler Ave. Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Online condolences can be made to www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019