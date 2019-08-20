Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Garden
9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Waterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. "Doc" Waterman Sr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. "Doc" Waterman Sr. Obituary
Donald "Doc" Wayne Waterman, Sr., 73, of Frederick, passed suddenly on Monday August 19, 2019 at his home. Born May 10, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa he was the son to the late Fay Anderson and Sarah Jane (nee George) Waterman. He was the beloved husband of 33 years to Wanda Jean Waterman.

Doc was an avid motorcycle rider, who took joy taking apart and putting his motorcycle back together. He was crafty with his hands and enjoyed wood working, computers, as well as maintaining his house and yard.

He was also a devoted family man who had a deep love for his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Jennie Waterman Hildebrand, and husband Robert, and Donnie W. Waterman, Jr., his granddaughter Katy Hildebrand, his sister-in-law Linda Droneburg, brother-in-law Mark Droneburg and wife Sara, special niece Ashley Droneburg, close friends Dennis Main and Toby Long, and extended family Carole Young, Ty Young, and Joshua Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings; Bob Waterman, Susie Cervantes, Bonnie Waterman, and Bev Waterman.

Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will take place at Resthaven Memorial Garden, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy, Frederick, MD 21701, on Friday August 23, 2019 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Voluntary Service, 510 Butler Ave. Martinsburg, WV 25405.

Online condolences can be made to www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now