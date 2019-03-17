Donald Eugene Wachter, Sr., 87, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer. He was the husband of Jacqueline Johnson, his companion of 30 years, whom he recently married.



Born February 11, 1932 in Frederick, Donald was the son of the late Calvin and Ruth Boone. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an ammunition truck driver in Korea during the Korean War. After his return to Frederick, he began working as a cook at the Snow White Grill and soon managed three of their restaurants. He also worked at the Beckley's Motel Cafe and was an avid coin and postcard collector. Mr. Wachter was a 50-year member of the American Legion FSK Post 11, and a life member of AMVETS Post 2 in Frederick. He was also a member of the Moose club, the Eagles, the Red Men's Lodge, the Jefferson Democratic Club, the VFW, and the Forty & Eight.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Wachter is survived by a son, Donald E. Wachter, Jr. (Naomi Bumbaugh), a daughter, Cindy Wachter (Mark Brown), stepdaughters, Sherry Presley and Patricia McClelland (Bradley); six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon on Saturday. Interment with military honors will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor I at Resthaven. Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to the cancer care center at the VAMC, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019