1/1
Donald Wayne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Warren Wayne, 91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Augusta Mae King Wayne to whom he was married for almost 60 years. Donald was born and raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1948, after which he served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He worked for Peoples Life Insurance Company for 40 years until retirement. He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church as a child, and Wesley Grove United Methodist Church as an adult. In later years, Donald was a part of Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene. He was a Fair Pioneer and Life Member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center, a 4-H project leader, a fair judge, and a mentor. He was most often found in the kitchen, whether at home, at church, or at the fair. He is survived by his three daughters Cindy (David) Bowman of Friendswood Texas, Donna (Michael) Hill of Damascus Maryland, and Mary Beth Grant of Wilmington Delaware, and grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew (Amanda), and Amy Bowman; Scott and Katie Hill; and Nicholas and Rachel Grant. Donald was also the "adopted" father and grandfather to many. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Augusta Mae and six brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, DW requested that donations be sent to: Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, 20882. Because of the pandemic, services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved