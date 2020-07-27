Donald Wayne

Donald Warren Wayne, 91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Augusta Mae King Wayne to whom he was married for almost 60 years. Donald was born and raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1948, after which he served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He worked for Peoples Life Insurance Company for 40 years until retirement. He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church as a child, and Wesley Grove United Methodist Church as an adult. In later years, Donald was a part of Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene. He was a Fair Pioneer and Life Member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center, a 4-H project leader, a fair judge, and a mentor. He was most often found in the kitchen, whether at home, at church, or at the fair. He is survived by his three daughters Cindy (David) Bowman of Friendswood Texas, Donna (Michael) Hill of Damascus Maryland, and Mary Beth Grant of Wilmington Delaware, and grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew (Amanda), and Amy Bowman; Scott and Katie Hill; and Nicholas and Rachel Grant. Donald was also the "adopted" father and grandfather to many. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Augusta Mae and six brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, DW requested that donations be sent to: Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, 20882. Because of the pandemic, services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
