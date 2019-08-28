|
Donald Monroe "Don" West, Jr., age 75, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born August 7, 1944, in LeGore, MD, he was the son of the late Donald Monroe West, Sr. and Clarabell Grimes West.
Don worked in construction all of his career as a Heavy Equipment Operator, he worked up until about 3 months before his passing. Don was a "Jack of all Trades", he especially enjoyed tinkering around his shop, working on cars, and building things.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 56 years, Catherine Few West, whom he married on October 26, 1962; two children, Robert West (wife Patricia) of Gettysburg, PA and Jenni West of Greencastle, PA; four grandchildren, Corey West of Walkersville, MD, Jessica West of Gettysburg, PA, Brandon Lewis of Greencastle, PA, and Bethany West of Greencastle, PA; and a brother, Ronnie West (wife Cindy). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Rodney and Brenda West and a grandson, Robert Wayne Faulkner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 AM at Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro, MD 21798, where Chaplain Adam Leeper will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 45 South Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA and one hour prior to the service at the above church and address on Saturday. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019