Donna Bradley Brown, 75, of Woodbine, Maryland. Daughter of Donald and Jean Bradley passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at her home. Donna had many passions in life, most notably her love for her family and friends. Donna loved nothing more than spending time with her family at Witching Hour Farm. She was happiest being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Donna attended the grandchildren's school and sporting events, horse shows, and dairy and livestock shows. Donna worked at Health Unlimited for 23 years and considered the staff and members to be a part of her extended family. She was personally invested in the club and truly exemplified the saying that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Donna was an accomplished horse person who grew up on the show circuit competing alongside her parents. Her successes are many, including competing in the Washing International with Royal Party. Donna galloped, bred, and owned many Thoroughbred racehorses. Parthian King and Bold David were held close to her heart. Over the years there were many horses and dogs; far too many to mention. You cannot have a list of Donna's favorites without including T-Man, the thoroughbred on whom she taught her grandchildren to ride and Amos, her mule. Donna was a kind soul who never met anyone who she didn't call a friend. A pillar in her community, generous with her time, and always offering a contagious smile and laugh (snort). Donna filled everyone with positivity and kindness. Donna loved life and inspired those around her. She was genuine and wanted the best for everyone, all the time. She is survived by her husband of 56 years- W. Edward Jr. Brown , three sons - W. Edward III "Charlie", Donald Bradley and John Daniel (JD), daughters-in-law- Patricia Winter and Arin Lynne, and grandchildren Tori Leigh Rae, Megan Jean, Morgan June, Winter Bradley, Jordin Lynne, Alyson Paige, and John Daniel Brown II (Little JD). You never saw Donna without a smile. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2pm at Mt. Airy Bible Church, 16700 Old Frederick Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Glenwood, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019