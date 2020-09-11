Donna Lee Brown 73, who resided at North Hampton Nursing Home in Frederick originally from Mt. Airy passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born on March 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Elizabeth Gue Brown Harrison. Donna was a very sweet and kind person, and loved her nieces and nephews very much.
She is survived by her sister Debra Barneski (Doug) with whom she lived for many years and their children Kati (Chris) Simms and Jeffrey (Kristen) of Mount Airy; her brother Ray (Margie) and their son Craig (Sarah) Harrison of West Palm Beach, Florida; her sister Betty Mae Brown Rigler Clark of Stewartstown, PA and her children Steve (Nina), Terry (Gary), Kenny (Jane) and Vicki (Mark). She is also survived by her great niece Lydiana, great nephews Troydon, Everett, Evander which whom she loved so dearly and many other great nieces and nephews.
She was a member for many years of Way Station in Frederick where she had many friends. She was also a member at Prospect United Methodist Church in Mount Airy.
She was predeceased by her brother Paul W Brown, Jr and a nephew Bryan Alex Harrison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be sent to Prospect Cemetery, Post Office Box 1001, Mount Airy, Maryland, 21771.
Arrangements made by Molesworth Williams Funeral Home in Damascus. Condolences can be shared at https://www.molesworthwilliams.com
