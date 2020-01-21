|
|
Donna Lee Dryman, 56, of Frederick, passed suddenly at home on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born March 14, 1963, she was a daughter to Robert Lee and Mary Ann (nee Earp) Shankle, Sr.
Donna owned and operated Custom Cuts in Monriva, MD for over 15 years. She was also a Washington Redskins fan.
Donna will be most remembered as a social butterfly. She was a friend to all people she met and loved to talk. She always knew how to make others laugh.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son Vernon Simmons, and husband Michael, her sister Tammy Shankle, sister-In-law Jennifer Shankle, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Lee Shankle, Jr. and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020