Donna Lee Clevenger

Donna Lee Clevenger Obituary
Donna Lee (Mam-mam) Clevenger, wife of Ernest Clevenger, passed away peacefully at their home in Smithsburg, MD, on December 6, 2019.

Born on July 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Dorothy (Wilders) Duncan, who were lifetime residents of Thurmont, MD.

Donna was a graduate of Thurmont High School, class of 1957 and attended (Hagerstown Nursing College) in Hagerstown, MD. After retiring as a Labor and Delivery nurse at Washington County Hospital, Donna enjoyed volunteering at REACH of Washington County and was an active member of her church.

She is survived by three sons, Steven Clevenger of Hagerstown, Eric Clevenger and wife, Kim of Williamsburg, VA, and Craig Clevenger and wife, Michelle of Smithsburg, MD. She was the loving grandmother of Katie Bugg and her husband, Nic Bugg, Drew Clevenger, McKenna Clevenger, Reanne Clevenger; six great grandchildren; and a dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Donna is also survived by two sisters, Charity Mumma and Gayle Conway; three brothers, Allen Duncan, Donald Duncan and Larry Duncan.

She is preceded in death by one grandson, Chuck Clevenger.

Burial will be private at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown.

Contributions in Donna's memory may be directed to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or REACH, 140 W. Franklin St., Suite 300, Hagerstown, MD 21740.

Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
