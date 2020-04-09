Home

Donna Lee (Consolvo) Pingrey

Donna Lee (Consolvo) Pingrey Obituary
Donna Lee (Consolvo) Pingrey, 62, of Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Bradley Pingrey for 34 years.

Born on July 2, 1957, in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of Charles Consolvo and the late Aubrey Theresa (Query) Consolvo. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Hillary Pingrey; her father and his wife Teresa; sisters Terry Waldo, Peggy Stogner, Helen Fatzinger and Susan Hiel; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna loved spending time with her family and friends playing cards and enjoying their company, laughter always surrounded her. Donna had a passion for all things Barbara Streisand and would be happy to talk for hours about her. Over the past five years she committed herself to helping find answers to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) which she was diagnosed as having in 2015.

There will be a celebration of Donna's life journey at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Cure PSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10001. www.psp.org .

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
