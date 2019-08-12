Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Cemetery
Thurmont, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Nogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Raye Nogle


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Raye Nogle Obituary
Donna Raye Nogle, 81, of Frederick died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.

Born October 12, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Morris Ray Nogle and Lillian Amabel (Harbaugh) Nogle.



She resided with Community Living, Inc., and participated in many of their programs over the years.

Donna is survived by two nephews, John Nogle and Michael Nogle; a niece, Lisa Nogle, and many friends.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living, Inc., 620 Research Ct, Frederick, MD 21703.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now