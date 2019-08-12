|
|
Donna Raye Nogle, 81, of Frederick died Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.
Born October 12, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Morris Ray Nogle and Lillian Amabel (Harbaugh) Nogle.
She resided with Community Living, Inc., and participated in many of their programs over the years.
Donna is survived by two nephews, John Nogle and Michael Nogle; a niece, Lisa Nogle, and many friends.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living, Inc., 620 Research Ct, Frederick, MD 21703.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019