Donnie Wayne Webber, 46, of Ranson, WV, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was the husband of almost 20 years to Jennifer L. Webber.
Born on December 24, 1973 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Donnie Gath Webber and wife Mary, and the late Linda (Cogle) Webber. Donnie worked for Builders First Source for more than 20 years. He was currently working as a Warehouse Supervisor. He was fortunate to be working alongside some great people, especially his boss and friend Tony Specht, whom has remained a constant source of support for his family throughout the past few weeks.
Anyone that knew Donnie knew how much he loved his motorcycles. When he wasn't riding them, he was building, tinkering or as some would describe taking them apart for the fun of it. He was made for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and shooting guns with his friends and family. Underneath the tough exterior, Donnie had a huge heart for animals and an unfailing loyalty to his friends and family.
In addition to his wife Jennifer, and parents, Donnie and Mary, he is survived by his brothers, Timmy Setters and wife Tammy, Brian Setters and wife Diana, Eddie Setters and wife Dennie and Michael Webber and wife Maura; his mother-in-law, Betty Clevenger. He will be missed by his entire family and many close friends. He will be missed by his Pit Bulls Rellik and Zeus, and Teacup Chihuahua Sampson. He will be missed by his cats Baby, Giya, Chevy, Sasha and especially Harley.
In addition to his mother Linda, Donnie was preceded in death by his father-in-law Thomas L. Clevenger Sr.
Friends and family will be received from 5-8pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick, MD. His celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Monday, February 17th at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Burkittsville Union Cemetery. Following the graveside service family is invited everyone to come to the Brunswick Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his go-fund-me by visiting the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/donnie-webber-family-support-fund> or to the Jefferson County Animal Control, 161 Poor Farm Rd, Kearneysville, WV 25430 his Memory.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020