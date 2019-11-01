|
Mrs. Dora Woods Hale, 90, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Hale.
Born February 10, 1929, in Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna Woods.
Dora volunteered in the Jefferson community, helping with church dinners and enjoyed community events. She loved spending time with her family and looked forward to reunions and get togethers. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Dora loved music, dancing and social events. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her sons, Eugene Hale (Faith Hale), John Hale (Sharon Hale), grandchildren, Shelley Grenier (Travis), Leslie Ellis (Michael), Tasha McClain (Michael), great-grandchildren, Emma Grenier, Kyle Grenier, Ellie Ellis, Madison Ellis, Jacob Hershberger, Zacary Hershberger and Mara McClain, sister, Virginia Santmier, brother, James Woods, special companion, Vic Wolfe, long time friend, Rodney Linton and the boys.
She was predeceased in death by 9 siblings.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 6pm, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St. Frederick. The funeral service will be at 11:00AM, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Rev. Edward Hartman will officiate. Interment will follow at the Jefferson UMC Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Fire Co. or the Jefferson United Metodist Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019