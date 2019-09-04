|
|
Doreen Ruth Robinson, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Carl Robinson, who died in 2004. They were married for 58 years.
Born on March 15, 1925 in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. She lived in Montana until the age of 21, when she married and moved to Huntington, West Virginia. A graduate of Montana State University, Doreen was a Registered Nurse. She moved to Frederick, Maryland in 2008 and resided at Country Meadows Retirement Community.
A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking, painting and walking.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Berry, a daughter, Rebecca Turley, a granddaughter, Christina Dixon, four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son, Michael Robinson (Nancy) of Webster, New York, daughter, Robin Rose (Dean) of Frederick, Maryland, grandchildren, Jenatha, Nate, Todd, Brett and Scott Robinson, Kyler and Hollyn Rose, and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special sister-in-law, Tillie Robinson of Huntington, West Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia. The family is most grateful for the excellent medical care and end-of-life care Doreen received. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Frederick Memorial Hospital, 400 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019